Carol Jeanette (CJ) Wheeler, 73, of Ava, MO, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Cox Medical Center South. She now resides in her Heavenly home with her Lord, and family and friends that have gone before her.

Carol was born January 9, 1948 in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Sylvester (Vessie) and Cora Luallen Connour. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Douglas Leon Cain; six brothers, Emerson, Carl, Ronnie, Floyd, Charles and Harold, and one sister, Mary Jane Reed.

Carol was an amazing woman, always living life to the fullest and accepting hurdles as a challenge. She had resilience and strength in everything it seemed, and values that she embedded in the minds of her children, such as: Do unto others as you would have others do unto you; If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all; If you’re going to do something, do it right the first time; and can’t never could do anything.

Carol received her GED in her early 20’s while raising three young girls. She worked at Peoples Lumber Company in Galesburg for a short time, but decided to be a homemaker, and did some housekeeping for a few individuals. The family moved to Missouri in 1980. After that move, the family owned and ran Cain’s Service Station in Callao. She then moved to Macon, continued her education by taking college courses in the late 1980’s, became an over-the-road truckdriver for several years as a team driver, and then worked for Botkins trucking in Moberly. She moved down to the Lake of the Ozarks area in 1994. Carol worked for the City of Camdenton from 1995 – 2007, at which time she moved to Ava, MO. She then opened “Ava’s Hidden Treasures” in 2011 which she had owned and operated until the time of her death.

Carol enjoyed bird watching, especially hummingbirds, her indoor plants, flower and vegetable gardening, the simple things in life, and most of all her family. Carol wrote, “My family has always been the most important part of my life & what I’ve loved most”, and requested that every child, grandchild and great-grandchild’s name be listed, as each and every one was loved and important. She would often say, “Do you know how many people are in this world because of me?”

Her legacy continues through the lives of her family, which includes: six children – Lori Lewis, Terry Cain, Pam Campbell, Debbie Cain, Tom Cain, and Marianne Hada; twenty-two grandchildren – Kristy, Robbie, Amanda, Sherri, Daria, Caitlin, Chase, Maegan, Justin, Andrew, Amber, Connor, Eileigh, Nicole, Michelle, Thomas, Grace, Holly, Nicholas, Hanna, Nicholas and Annamae; twenty-six great grandchildren – David, Dylan, Tygn, Ashlynn, James, Skylar, Zoey, Serenity, Annabell, Mathew, Makenzie, Jacob, Elijah, Lynlee, Jestin, Kyson, Ashtynn, Xander, Gabriel, Arzely, Bella, James, Gunner, Brooklyn, Taylor, and Samuel.

Carol came to know the Lord as her personal Savior later in life, and since that time her greatest desire was for her family to know the Lord too. She prayed for each one individually daily.

According to Carol’s wishes, her body was cremated, and there will be no funeral service. The family will celebrate her life and say their goodbye’s on her birthday, January 9, 2022 with a BBQ (yes, in the middle of winter!) per her request.