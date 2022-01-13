Brenda (King) Renner

Brenda Kay Renner, of Ava, MO, 63 years, 4 months, 21 days old, passed to Heaven on January 9, 2022 at her home.

Brenda was born August 18, 1958 in Long Branch, New Jersey to Glenn and Wanda Jean (Beason) King.

She grew up in Ava and was a 1976 graduate of Ava High School.

Brenda worked at Emerson Electric fifteen years until the Ava closing. She then went on to college and became a medical assistant with Cox and Hulston Cancer Center before retiring.

On September 28, 1994, Brenda and Leroy Renner were united in marriage in Ava, Missouri.

She was a Christian and a member of Life Church in Ava where she was active in the nursery for many years.

Brenda enjoyed her roses and watching the birds and squirrels. She loved her dog, Maggie. Her family was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Brenda was an uplifting person who was always lending a word of encouragement to many friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her children,Michael Duran, Mindy & Tanner Pinckney , Ashley and Randy McDonald, and Dakota and Rebecca Renner; grandchildren, Rendie McDonald, Titus and Olivia Pinckney, Abbie McDonald, Cade Pinckney, Colton McDonald, Dylan McDonald, Breckyn Pinckney, Charlie Duran, Samantha Duran; great grandchildren, Peyton , Braxton, Kayson, Dawson, and Hudson.

Funeral services for Brenda will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 in the Clinkingbeard Chapel at 2:00 PM followed by cremation per her wishes. Officiating will be Mike and Cody Freeman. Love offerings may be made to the family. Burial will be in Girdner Cemetery at a later date.