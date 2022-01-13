Ben Jay Shelton of Squires, MO, 69 years, 7 months, 27 days old, passed away on January 5, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Ben was born May 8, 1952 in Douglas County, Missouri to Howard and Eunice (Young) Shelton.

On January 22, 1971 Ben and Dorothy Jean Owens were united in marriage at Ava, MO and were blessed with three children.

Ben had worked in Ava at both Rawlings Sporting Goods and Hagales Garment. Ben was a Christian and attended church when able. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and his mustangs. His joy was visiting with people and most of all being with his family!

Ben was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Jean in 2003, his daughter, Jody, two brothers, Larry Shelton and Robert Souder; sister, Joyce ; granddaughter, Brittany Phillips and great grandson, Jayce Phillips.

Ben is survived by his children, Jay Shelton and Lesley of Squires, Kathy Jo Shelton of Ava, and Tracy Shelton of Springfield; grandchildren, Kayla Phillips, Jesse & Zack Beck, Jacob Wright, Mia Shelton, Alan Shelton, Jaina Jones, and Ellie Bissonnette, great grandchildren; Titus & Olivia Phillips, Kolt Wright, Makenna & Riley Beck, his siblings, Jo Ann Anderson of Ava, Dixie Phipps of Springfield and Roy Souder of Ava, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Ben will be Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Owens Cemetery in Bruner, Missouri (off of Z Hwy in Christian County). Officiating will be Pastor Oren Alcorn.