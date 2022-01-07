Merle Davis, 89 years, 1 month, 13 days old, passed to his Heavenly home on December 30, 2021 at his home with his wife by his side.

Merle was born November 17, 1932 in Goodhope, MO to Otto Floyd and Leola Nina (Hale) Davis.

On January 6, 1961 Merle and Darlene Johnson were united in marriage at Goodhope, MO and they were blessed with one daughter, Brenda.

He worked at Bradleyville Cheese Plant until its closure. He then went to work at Mansfield Cheese Plant where he retired. He was also a farmer and took pride in his animals and garden.

Merle was a Christian and a member of Roy Union Church. He enjoyed going to church as long as his health allowed. His family was very important to him. His pride and joy were his grand and great grandkids!

Merle was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Jerry Loyd, son-in-law, Roy Reed, in-laws: Carl and Euna Johnson, Dorothy and Bob Siler, Raymond and Polly Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Wayne Harper, and Jimmy Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene, his daughter, Brenda Reed, grandchildren: Kimberly and Lance Stillings, Matthew and Holly Jenkins, Katelyn and Mark Davis, and Kylie Jenkins, great grandchildren: Natalie, Braxton, Preston, Claire, Carter, Easton, Benson, and Parker, a niece, Teresa and Glen Robertson, in-laws: Lue and Mac Mitchell, Joyce Harper, Gary and Sherry Johnson, Danny and Connie Johnson, and Carolyn Johnson, host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Merle will be Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Jenkins Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Pastor Sue Clayton and Pastor Robert Hall. Family requests memorials to the Jenkins Cemetery.