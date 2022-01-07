Delores G. Young, 88 years and 30 days old, passed to her Heavenly home on January 1, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Delores was born December 2, 1933 in Davenport, IA to Laverne (Hawkins) and Ambrose Horton.

On October 4, 1951 Delores and Doyle Young were united in marriage at Davenport, IA and they were blessed with four children, Debby, Donna, Danny and Diane. They moved back home to Ava in 1972.

She was retired from working at Hagales in Ava until they closed. She had also worked 20 years at the Ava Locker Plant and a garment factory in Iowa. Delores worked hard all her life. She enjoyed serving at the Ava Senior Center, serving meals on wheels, the Red Hat Club, and the Honey Bee Singers. Her favorite pastime was watching the WNBA with her dog, Penny.

Delores was a Christian and a member of the Gentry Church in Ava. She was a homemaker, she loved taking care of her family and friends! Delores lived to serve which was her gift from God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Doyle in 1996, her daughter, Donna Barton, grandson, Jamison Vandello, and one sister, Darlene Leonard.

Delores is survived by her children and their spouses, Debby & Rick Woods of Springfield, MO, Danny & Toni Young, and Diane & Howard Graham all of Ava, son-in-law, Jim Barton of Ava, niece and best friend, Janice Young, grandchildren: Jeremy & Amber Vandello, Daniel & Mandy Young, Darren & Jessica Young, Duane & Cindy Young, Amber Graham, JD & Nicole Graham, David & Brittany Young, Woody & Courtney Woods, and Doyle Young, great grandchildren: Caiden, Chloe, Mackenzi, Rebecca, Jade, Haylie, Blaine, Sadee, Brooklyn, Jasper, Jett, Jasmine, Lillyann, Lastat, Ford, Lakera, Quinten, Kerry, and Chris, great great grandson, Bentley, special niece & nephew, Robyn & Timmy, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, her church family and many friends.

Delores wrote, “I love my Lord, I wish all my family can see that. ‘We Love Him Because He First Loved Us’…1 John 4:19. “

Funeral services for Delores will be Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Fannon Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday prior to the service at 9: 00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Bill Comer. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Fannon Cemetery.