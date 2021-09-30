James Gregory Young was born November 24, 1962, in Springfield, Missouri, and departed this life September 15, 2021, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, at the age of 58. He was the son of the late Marvin Dean Young and Dolores Jean ‘D.J.’ (Wilkerson-Young) Chastain.

Greg, as he was known to most, lived all his years in southwest Missouri. He graduated from Wheatland High School in 1981. His first major job was at H.D. Lee in Seymour where he worked from 1982 to 1989. He earned the nickname ‘Knot Head’ and could tell some crazy stories from his years working as a bouncer at The Townhouse Lounge #1 in Springfield. Greg had been employed with Hutchins Industries as a robotics programmer since 1997. In spare time, he was into wood-working and construction.

He was hard-headed stubborn, sometimes grumpy, and thought no one could drive better than him (with occasional bouts of road-rage), but he was the biggest teddy on the inside. Greg was very caring and generous; his refrigerator was always open to friends and family. He was loyal to a fault and a defender of those he cared about and those in need. Greg’s fun-loving personality was rounded out with quick wit and a great sense of humor and just enough orneriness to let you know he cared.

Greg was also known for his cooking-he was a great cook, could prepare anything, and considered himself a connoisseur of good food. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt for anything. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a true passion for horses and riding.

Greg became a father in his early thirties. A natural provider and protector, he was bon to be a dad. He was very supportive of his kids and their decisions and nurtured them to be independent. Greg was an outstanding Dad! He was also an awesome Grandpa! His grandchildren were the lights of his life and time spent with them and family were his happiest.

In addition to his father Marvin Dean Young, Greg was preceded in death by his brother Marvin Dean ‘Deano’ Young, Jr.

Greg’s family includes his three daughters, Alisha Hintt and husband Dale, of Seymour, Maggie Young of Ava, Missouri, and Melissa Young and her significant other Jordan Barton, also of Seymour; five grandkids he adored, Konnor Hintt, Karlee Hintt, Ely James Young, Brooklyn Barton, and Ansley Barton; and his loving mother and stepfather, D.J. and Terry Chastain of Ava. Greg was the much-loved brother of Clifford Harvey of Cape Fair, Missouri, Jamie Young and wife Liana, and Matt Ogle and wife Amanda-all of Seymour, Dan Deren of Tennessee, Juanita Barnes of Warner, Oklahoma, Missie Deren of Fort Scott, Kansas, and Kimberly Nunn of Hermitage, Missouri. Also surviving are several dear aunts and uncles; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and stepmother Evelyn Young of Seymour. Greg had countless friends and never met a stranger. Visitation for Greg Young was held Tuesday, September 21, 201, from 6:30 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Craig Hurtt Funeral Home, Seymour. Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., also at the Funeral Home, with Rev. Chris Bookout and Rev. Mark Terrill officiating. Musical selections were “I’ll Fly Away”, “When I Get Where I’m Going”, “Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace”. Tommy Newsom served as musician. Alisha Hintt, Ely James Young, Mike Gage, Clifford Harvey, Dale Hintt, Konnor Hintt, Jordan Barton, Jamie Young Matt Ogle, and Dan Wilkerson served as Pallbearers. Burial was in Franklin Grove Cemetary, near Romance, Missouri ,under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Seymour. Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Grove Cemetery in care of the funeral home.

