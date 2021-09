Howard Dale Orr, son of late Howard Lyle Orr and Mary Lorraine (Allen) Orr, was born January 24, 1935, i Wapato, Washington, and passed away at his home in Mountain Grove, Missouri, on September 18, 2021. He was 86 years, 7 months, and 5 days of age.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home of Mountain Grove.