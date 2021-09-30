Dr. Craig Denney, 51 years, 9 months, and 22 days old, passed away on, September 27, 2021 at Cox Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri.

Craig was born December 5, 1969 in Yakima, Washington to Sherman and Veta Jo (Smith) Denney.

Craig was a Christian and attended the Gentry Church in Ava, Missouri.

Craig and Robyn Young were united in marriage on June 1, 1994. They have three daughters, Alisha, Tabitha, and Emily.

Craig worked for Pepsi as a driver. He then worked for O’Reileys and at the Missouri State Prison as a correctional officer. In May of 2007, he graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, Missouri with a Doctorate Degree in Chiropractic.

Craig enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked cooking and grilling He loved most of all spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Craig and Robyn enjoyed riding motorcycles together and going to the beach together.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents; step-dad, Leroy McCully; sister, Penny Cash; father in law, George Young; grandson, Dylan Owens; and niece, Samantha Williams.

He is survived by his wife Robyn Denney; three daughters Alisha and Nick Heinrichs, Tabbie and Tyler Hogan, Emily Denney and fiance Aaron Scislowicz; three brothers, David Denney and wife Nancy, Mark Cash and wife Myra, Steve Finkemeier and wife Lisa; two sisters Marlene Johnson and husband, Scott, Cheryl Rose and husband Scott, Cheryl Rose and husband, Charles; six grandchildren, Rylee, Mayson, Presley, Wylder, Journey, Olivia, and one on the way, Baby Mavrick; mother in law, Janice Young; brother in law, Dr. Timothy Young and wife Shannon. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends.

He appreciated and loved all his patients to the very end. Cards may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 1208, Ava, Missouri 65608. His wishes were a private family graveside in the Denney Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Cremation service are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home of Ava. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.