Deanne Carol Sullivan

Deanne Carol Selzler Sullivan, 72 years, 2 months, 26 days old, passed away on September 23, 2021 at her home with all her family by her side.

Deanne was born June 28, 1949 in Minot, North Dakota to John and Phyllis (Schiff) Selzler.

On September 18, 1967 Deanne and Larry Sullivan were united in marriage in Minot, North Dakota and they were blessed with two children, Mark and Tara. She was retired from working as an Accountant.

Deanne was a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ and attended the Cold Creek Cowboy Church. She adored and loved being with her family and sitting on the front porch looking at her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her step mother, Patricia Henjum Selzler, two sisters, Bonita Selzler Lill and Donna Selzler and a brother, Terry Selzler.

Deanne is survived by her husband, Larry two children, Mark Alan and Christy Sullivan and Tara Leigh Harker, grandchildren, Alan Sullivan, Cameron Sullivan, Kimberlynn Harker, and Austin and Kendall Harker, brothers and sisters, Tim and Kim Selzler, Tom Selzler, Tony and Claudie Selzler, Ted and Roxanne Selzler, Tracy and Sandra Selzler, Troy Selzler, Robin and Barry Deschamp, Jeanne and Tim Haas, Marianne and Mark Fiechtner, Sue and Mike Blair, and John and Allison Selzler, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services for Deanne were Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel Ava, MO with burial following in the Huffman Cemetary, Ava, MO. Visitation was prior to the service time in the chapel. Officiating was Pastor Jeff Yates. A memorial service will also be held at a later date in Velva, North Dakota. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkigbeardfuneralhome.com.