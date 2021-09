An Ava man was seriously injured September 25th in a one-vehicle crash. The accident occurred at 9:55 P.M. on Highway 14, 3.5 miles from Ava.

Joshua C. Patterson, 26, was flown by Life Flight from the scene after he wrecked his 2002 Yamaha motorcycle. The Highway Patrol said Patterson ran off the right side of the roadway in a curve. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

Patterson was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.