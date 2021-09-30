Ava High School September Citizens of the Month

Each month, Ava High School names two students as citizens of the month. The character word for September is Respect. The September Citizens of the Month are Caden Lee and Hannah Evans.

Caden Lee is a senior at Ava High School. He is the son of Kirby and Crystal Skyles, and the late Chad Lee. Caden’s Clubs and Activities include baseball, football, the fishing team, PEP Club, and FFA. Caden’s special community projects include mowing yards and picking up trash around town with his church. Caden’s plans after high school include attending Midwest Welding Institute in Nevada, Missouri or Missouri Technical Institute in Springfield for welding. Caden’s teachers would like to add that he is a great student, always respectful to his peers and teachers, and a joy to have in class.

Hannah Evans is a senior at Ava High School. She is the daughter of David and Lisa Evans. Hannah’s clubs and activities include NHS, volleyball, basketball, track and field, FBLA, and Student Council. Hannah’s special community projects include working with the Back Pack Program, and helping with food harvest. After high school, Hannah plans to go to college and major in English and political science. She would also like to play sports at the collegiate level. Hannah’s teachers go on to say that she is kind and respectful to her classmates and always willing to help out in whatever means necessary.

Ava High School would like to thank the local Kiwanis Club and Home Pride Bank for sponsoring the citizens of the month. We greatly appreciate everything they do for our students.