Wesley Owen Hampel, 59 years and 11 days old, passed away on, September 6, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Wesley was born August 25, 1962 in Caro, Michigan to John and Janet (Proctor) Hampel.

Wesley was a Christian and was a member of the Gentry Church in Ava, Missouri.

Wesley graduated from Mayville High School in Mayville, Michigan in 1980. He was an Eagle Scout.

On January 14, 1989, Wesley and Brenda Brazel were united in marriage in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Wesley enjoyed hunting, gardening, fishing, and camping. He loved making pies for people and really loved life.

Wesley is preceded in death by his father-in-law, True “Bob” Bazel.

Wesley is survived by his parents, his wife, Brenda, four children and their spouses, Krystiana Wurtsmith, Brent and Terri Hampel, Katie and Abdul Gondal, and Benjamin and Kassidy Hampel, eleven grandchildren, Audra, Kylie, Preston, Athena, Kadin, Tucker, Eli, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Micky, and Joe, three siblings and their spouses, Scott and Holly Hampel, Brian and Rene Hampel, and Christiana and Ryan Dewyse, mother-in-law, Marilyn Bazel and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Wesley will be Saturday, September 25, 2021at 1:00 P.M. in the Gentry Church in Ava, Missouri. Officiating will be Pastor Bill Comer and Pastor Bob Huskey. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.