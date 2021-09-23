Wanda Lodean Schultz, 98 years, 9 months, and 12 days old, passed away on, September 18, 2021 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, Missouri.

Lodean was born December 6, 1922 in Augusta, Kansas to Quincy and Ida Bell (Sharpton) Nelson.

Lodean was a Christian and attended Goodhope General Baptist Church for many years.

Lodean and Joseph Lethco were united in marriage on December 28, 1938 in Keltner, Missouri and to this union two children were born. Joseph preceded Lodean in death.

Lodean and Ervin Schultz were united in marriage on November 4, 2000 at Dogwood Nazarene Church.

She enjoyed reading her bible. She loved to do cross word puzzles and embroidery.

Lodean was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Joseph Lethco and Ervin Schultz, siblings, Dale Nelson, Vencene Nelson, Imogene Johnson, Eugene Nelson.

She is survived by two children, Sue Brown and Ronald Lethco and wife, Judy, four step-children, Pamela Miller, Scarlet Cropper, Stan Schultz, and Ken Schultz, many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, one brother, Tony Nelson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Lodean will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Jack Clemans and Rev. Bob Huskey. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com