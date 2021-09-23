Middle School Volleyball Team Excited About Season

By Coach Stephanie Allen The Ava Middle School Volleyball team opened their season Tuesday, September 7th with a home game against Mountain Home. The 7th Grade girls came out on top winning in 2 sets 25-12 and 25-14. Captain Claire McDonald led the team in ace serves and Taylor Dry was an active front row player leading in kills. The team has been working hard and look forward to having a great season. The 8th Grade team battled with a very good Mountain Home team but came up short in two sets. Scores being 16- 25 and 17-25. Captain Braelyn Willis led in serves as she consistently kept her serve in and was aggressive. Hunter Strunk is a key player in the back row as a libero, she led in serve receive passes. The 8th grade team has learned a lot within the preseason and is looking forward to being competitive this season.



The Lady Bears then hosted the very solid program of West Plains Zizzers on September 9th. The 7th grade team took a competitive loss in two sets, scores being 18-25 and 19-25. Claire McDonald once again led her team in Aces, while Alyssa Boyd also had a great game of serving. Co-Captain Abigail Fortner was a key component in the battle with her serve receive being very consistent. The 8th Grade team also lost in two sets, scores being 9-25 and 16-25. Co-Captain Anna Studdard kept high energy and led her team in trying to keep momentum on the floor. Mariah Vanderback also did a great job of staying attentive and encouraging her teammates on and off the bench. The bears will see the zizzers again in just a few days, and look forward to the challenge.



Monday, September 13th the Ava Lady Bears hosted the WIllow Springs Lady Bears. The 7th grade team had an exciting game going into all three sets. They pulled out the win with scores being 18-25/ 25-8/ 15-7. Katie Brooks was very athletic in the front row, attacking from the middle. Chylynn Johnson was a big help on the back row and Taylor Sims had multiple aces in her serving rounds. The 8th grade team fell short to the Willow Springs Bears, but did put up a fight. Scores being 19-25 and 12-25. Coach Stephanie Allen says, “The 8th Grade team keeps facing great talent from other schools. I am proud to say we are staying competitive and learning as we go.” Both middles, Ebanee Nelson and Cayley Stark were aggressive in the front row. Ebanee put up a huge block for the Ava Bears and Cayley had multiple tips and attacks.