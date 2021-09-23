Lions Club Supports Coats for Kids Campaign

By Michelle Strubeck The Lions Club recently presented Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase with a check for $100 for their Coats for Kids campaign. Sheriff Degase stated in the past they have always held fundraisers such as softball or corn hole tournaments, but due to COVID and wanting to error on the side of caution, letters have been sent to sponsors instead. When the football team held their golf tournament, they donated a percentage of the proceeds to the Coats for Kids program as well. Thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, they help fund the $2,000-$3,000 to cover the cost of the coats. Approximately 120-150 coats are distributed to kids in the Ava R-1 School District, Skyline Schools and Plainview Schools. Distribution takes place by mid October. Sheriff Degase said the schools work well with the sheriff’s department providing the sizes needed and whether the coat is for a boy or a girl. They partner with WalMart to purchase the coats, then they are sorted and delivered to the area schools.

Another program Sheriff Degase mentioned is Shop with a Cop. This takes place the second week of December. Along with grant money, there are two to three large vendors that help fund Shop with a Cop. The Division of Family Services helps to determine the needs of the children and they get to pick out what they want for Christmas. Sheriff Degase said he and his staff enjoy both of these programs.