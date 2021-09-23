Joseph F. Williams, 87 years, 3 months, 27 days old, passed away on September 4, 2021 at Cox’s South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Joe was born May 7, 1934 in Ludlow, Kentucky to Charles E. and Mary Jane (Cogswell) Williams.

Joe was a United States Navy and Air Force Veteran. He was inducted in 1949 and honorably discharged in1952.

On January 2, 1976 Joe and Virginia (Ginny) Huels were united in marriage and they were blessed with two children Steven and Gloria.

Joe was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Troy Herd American Legion Post #112. On December 1, 1979 he became a member of the Shriners.

Joe worked as a hospital guard in Albuquerque, New Mexico and also enjoyed carpentry work.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his children, Steven and Gloria and a sister, Peggy Durham.

Joe is survived by his step daughter, Carol Cunningham, three grandchilren, Lora, Lynn, and Shirley Spencer all of Australia, step grandchildren, other extended relatives and friends in the Ava community.

Cremation services for Joe are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri per his request and his cremains will be laid to rest at the Oak Forest Cemetery, Norwood, Missouri at a later date and time. Joe requested memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.