Janice “Jan” Cox

The angels knew how special Janice Darlene would be upon her precious arrival in the Mtn. Grove, MO clinic, on November 20, 1961, the first birth outside of home in the 4 children to Jesse and June (King) Ross. She would eventually proudly carry the title of big sister in the years to follow. Jan was pure of heart from the moment she was born. She was sincere and found the good in everyone. The best part of Jan, however, was her laugh, you never had to look for her, but merely listen to hear where she was. If that didn’t work, you waited for the whiff of her favorite perfume.

After leaving Emerson, Jan checked at Town and Country and eventually found her place checking at Wal-Mart, where customers would wait on lane 5 (Jan’s favorite).Jan found her lifelong partner when she married Joe Cox on July 30, 2006. Not only did she become a wonderful wife, she was a fabulous bonus mom as well as an amazing grandma! They happily resided in Ava where they established the Christmas house and they could share their passion for Christmas with every child that drove by their home. Jan’s passion for friends and family is evident from the outpouring of love that has been expressed the last week of her life. She really would give the shirt off her back and the last penny in her purse-but lesson learned- NEVER carry said purse because it often weighed more than a toddler.

Jan passed peacefully to Heaven on September 13, 2021 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael Joe Cox.

Jan is survived by her husband, Earnest Joe, her kids, Larry Cox (Holly), Jamie Cox(Hailey) and Aren Cox, Grandkids: Chelsea, Larry Jr., Caitlin, Vanessa, Marc Brian, Austin, Mikayla, Haidyn, Kylee, Jackson, Ky-Mani, Kayla, Camden, Mikina, Great Grands: Abigail, Gwyneth, Warren, Oakley, Logan and Dewi, her siblings, J.D., Randy, Larry, and Calvin Ross, and Janet Claussen, two aunts, Betty Scott and Mary Lou Hesterlee, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many friends.

Funeral services for Jan were held Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO; burial followed in the Ava Cemetery. A Visitation was held Friday, September 17, in the funeral home. Rev. Oren Alcorn officiated. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.