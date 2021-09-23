FFA Auction Raises Over $36,000

Written by Kerre Clark President of the Ava FFA Booster Club

The Ava FFA Booster Club hosted their 5th Annual Auction and Dinner event on Saturday, September 18th at the Cold Creek Cowboy Church. After weeks of preparation it was an exciting event to watch it all play out. With approximately 400 members of the community present, it was another great turnout and show of support. They had a new record of tale sponsors this year with a total of 27, compared to 19 last year. At 6:00 P.M. the doors were officially open for guests to start bidding in the silent auction and start the dinner line. Attendees enjoyed a pulled pork dinner with delicious baked beans, homemade potato salad, chips and homemade desserts. Members of the Ava FFA Chapter officer team performed their opening ceremony, two Greenhands recited the FFA Creed, and students who attended the Ag Industry Tour in August shared about their exciting experiences. Travis Cheyney was the Auctioneer again this year for the Live Auction that kicked off at 7:15. There were a variety of items between the Silent and Live Auctions. The Auction was wrapped up with the highly anticipated 36 foot Hay Trailer that members of the Ava FFA had spent months building in shop class.

The Ava FFA Booster Club first organized in June of 2017. Not sure what to expect, they managed to pull together the first Auction in just a few weeks and raise about $12,000. This year’s event grossed just over $36,000. These funds will help the Boosters provide money for food on judging trips, public speaking contests, or other events. It funds Ag Industry Tours each year, taking students out of state to experience agriculture in other parts of the country. This years Ag Industry Tour took students to Texas and Louisiana. They experienced the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, Superior Livestock Auction, Santa Rose Ranch, several Dairy Farms, Texas A&M workshop, and the Vermillion Parish was actually filmed by This Week Louisiana Agriculture (TWILA) and featured in a segment called Connecting in the Bayou. One of the hosts with the Vermillion Parish Farm Bureau, actually attended this year’s Auction & Dinner event with her husband. These tours over the past few years have been able to show FFA members the employment opportunities that they have within agriculture whether hear in Ava, MO or other parts of the country.

The FFA Boosters are very grateful for the continued support! “THANK YOU to everyone who has helped make this possible!” They are looking forward to another successful year and new opportunities. The Booster Club is also always in need of helping hands, the volunteers that make this possible. Please consider attending a monthly meeting on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 P.M. during the school year and 7:00 P.M. during the summer. Located at the Ag building. Also, follow the AVA FFA BOOSTER CLUB on Facebook to stay up to date.