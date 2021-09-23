Cross Country Team Runs at Hollister

By Coach Dalton The Ava Bears and Lady Bears competed at the Hollister Invitational on Thursday, September 16th. High School and Middle School runners represented Ava at the meet. The High School runners competed in a 5K (3.1 mile) race, and the Middle School runners competed in a 2 mile race.

To medal at this meet, a runner needed to finish in the top 20. Ava Middle School had one runner earn a medal in her race, 7th grader, Jessie Shrable.

The next race coming up for the Bears and Lady Bears will be at Nixa on Tuesday, September 21st. The results from the Hollister Invitational are as follows: