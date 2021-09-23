Charles Robert Satterfield, 91, of Wasola, MO passed away on September 17, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 26, 1930 in Bull Shoals, AR to Claude and Lois (Haskins) Satterfield.

Charles worked for MoDot highway department for some years and was a dairy farmer until his retirement. He married Willow Mae Mahan at the courthouse square in Mtn Home, AR in 1946 and to this union nine children were born. He was later united in marriage to Ruby Tabor.

Charles enjoyed fox hunting, horse back riding, working his cattle, reading his bible, and loved visiting with family and friends. Everyone was always welcome at his house.

He is survived by wife Ruby Satterfield of Wasola, MO; his nine children: Nina Heath of West Plains, MO, Jeanie Hawkins of Gainesville, MO, Lucy Jones of Batesville, AR, Christean Hodge of Springfield, MO, Louisa Dehaan of Wasola, MO, Billie Ray Satterfield of Wasola, MO, Mikel Robert Satterfield, Elizabeth Linder of Yates City, IL, Tracie Sanders of Pomona, MO ; and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Willow Mae Satterfield; his parents Claude and Lois Satterfield; his brothers Merle Satterfield and Jessie Satterfield; four grandchildren Abigail Clayton, Clinton Jenkins, Julie Freeman and Kenneth Jones.

No local services are planned at this time. The family has honored Charles’ wish for cremation. Arrangements are under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.