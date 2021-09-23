Ava Man Charged

An Ava man has been charged with fleeing authorities and possession of drugs.

On September 13th at approximately 8 P.M., Ava Police Department initiated a foot pursuit after Paul Enos, Jr in the area of Heath & Sons Feed.

Enos was wanted on a Felony warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine Felony Class D and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor offenses occurring on September 1, 2021.

Douglas County Sherriff’s Department Corporal James Nelson was off-duty in his personal vehicle in town when he happened to witness Ava Police Department pursuing Mr. Enos. Corporal Nelson left his personal vehicle in order to assist Ava Police Department in their apprehension of Enos.