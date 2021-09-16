Ruth Barrett

Ruth Elaine Barrett, 74 years, passed peacefully to Heaven on September 9, 2021 in her home with her family and friends by her side.

Daughter of Joseph F. Barrett and Elvira F. (Viveiros) Burton Barrett, Ruth was born December 7, 1946 in Somerville, Massachusetts. She was the youngest of her family.

Ruth was a fiercely independent woman, who worked hard all her life. After her retirement from Mitre Corp., where she worked as an Office Manager, she moved to Ava, MO. She said she’d had enough of Boston winters.

Ruth enjoyed her years in Ava, where she volunteered her time at the Ava Senior Center helping with tax preparation and Medicare assistance. She also helped with the Meals On Wheels Program and was acting Treasurer. She would do anything needed to help.

Ruth enjoyed working on the Election Board during Elections in Ava and also in Springfield.

She volunteered her time at Mercy and Cox Hospitals while living in Springfield.

Ruth made many good friends in Ava and treasured those friendships.

Ruth loved to travel, she went on many cruises and visited many countries in her life. She looked forward to trips back to the Boston area for family weddings, holiday parties, and visiting her extended family and friends there.

Ruth loved Jeopardy and the New England Patriots. She was a vocal and sometimes animated watcher of both.

She was a Christian and had attended the Ava General Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir.

Ruth had so much love, tenacity, perseverance, and joy! She loved giving to others in need. Her spirit and laughter will truly be missed but her legacy will live on in her family and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Irene Burton, and Joan (Barrett) Strassmann, brothers, James (Jim), Edward (Ed), and Robert (Bob) Burton, and Joseph Barrett and special sister-in-law, Dorothy Burton.

She is survived by her brothers, William (Bill), John (Jack), Gerald (Jerry), and Eugene (Gene) Barrett, 35 nieces and nephews, most of whom she had close and personal relationships with, and many friends and family all over the world.

At Ruth’s request there will be no services. The family would like to thank Compassus/Springfield Comfort Care.

Cremation services for Ruth are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Memorials in Ruth’s name may be made to the following; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Convoy Of Hope of Springfield, MO, The Salvation Army, and Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.