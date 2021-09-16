Mary Ethel Johnson Metcalf, age 87, 7 months and 15 days, passed to Heaven on the morning of September 5, 2021, at Brownbranch, in her home, surrounded by her children.

Ethel was born January 21, 1934, in Taney County, Missouri to Ernest and Nannie (Flannery) Johnson.

On May 19, 1960, Ethel and Clayborn Metcalf were united in marriage at the home of Reverend B. N. Hall in Douglas County, Missouri.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Clayborn; her parents; brothers Ivan, Dale, and Basil; sister Charlene; granddaughter Kathy Marie; and son-in-law Eddie Bray; stepchildren Harold Metcalf and Betty Gardener.

Ethel is survived by her son Dale Hall and wife Louise of Brownbranch, Missouri; daughters Kathy Bray of Ava, Missouri and Ellen Everett and husband Billy of Ava, Missouri; stepdaughter Martha Massey of Ava, Missouri; sister-in-law Marie Johnson; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and special neighbors whom she considered like her own kids (Mom said they were her angels!) Kevin and Sarah Baker.

A heart-felt thanks to Stephanie, Mom’s hospice nurse and Lee, Mom’s hospice aide, plus the entire Hospice Compassus Team for taking great care of our mother.

Ethel loved music and played guitar, piano, banjo, mandolin, the dulcimer, and harmonica. She also loved singing gospel songs and playing in church services for the Lord.

She loved working in the garden and then canning the crops she grew. Her hobbies were painting and embroidering baby quilts, pillowcases, and tea towels.

Her first love was her dogs, followed by cows, cats, birds, donkeys, and chickens, along with whatever animal in general that happened to end up at her house, wild or tame.

In later years, Ethel enjoyed seeing her grandchildren, her great-grands, and great-great-grands.

Our Mother and Granny, as she was called by all of us, will be missed by her loving family; but in our hearts we know she is in Heaven with her Lord and Savior!

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Union Grove Cemetery or the Gideons.