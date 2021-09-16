Electronic Waste Recycling Oct. 9

A free electronic waste recycling event will be held Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at 935 W. Washington Ave. (old bowling alley lot).

Items will be accepted on a first-come, first served basis until transport truck is full. If it ran with a cord or battery, it will be accepted no matter the condition. Among the list are computers, monitors, cables/wires, televisions, VCR/DVD players, appliances, stereo equipment, office equipment, cell phones, etc.

This service is provided by the South Central Solid Waste Management District partnered with the City of Ava and funded by MO Dept. of Natural Resources.