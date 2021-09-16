Ava Middle School Recognizes Students of the Month

Several Ava Middle School students were recently recognized for their responsibility. Read on to see what their teachers have to say about them.

5th Grade

Sarah Lewis-Sarah is a responsible student always ready for class and helps to keep the classroom in an organized manner.

Colton Premer-Colton always comes to class very organized and prepared to learn. He is very careful when completing his work.

6th Grade

Miley Ludwig-She is always ready for class, and helps keep the class discussion going. She has such a thirst for learning new things, and makes sure any assignment she completes is the best that she can do.

Cash Collins-Cash always comes to class on time with all his supplies needed. He is also the first one to help out a classmate if they forget something. His ability to jump in on class discussions are always helpful.

7th Grade

Luke Hamby-Luke always comes to class on time with all of his needed supplies. He takes his time to ensure his work is completed correctly.

Briella Pueppke-Briella is always on task. She has all the needed supplies for each class period. She always completes her work to the best of her ability.

8th Grade

Caitlin Mullican-Caitlin is dependable and trustworthy. She is always prepared and committed to working hard each day. She is kind and considerate of those around her and a pleasure to have in class.

Devyn Gieber-Devyn is honest and respectful. He always gives his best each and every day. He is kind and cheerful and enjoyable to be around. It is a joy to have him in class.