Another for the Count – Jr. High runner medals in Willow Springs

Melissa Dalton

XC Coach

The Ava High School Bears and Lady Bears and Junior High runners competed at the Steve Waggoner Invitational in Willow Springs on September 9, 2021.

All runners competed in 1.5 mile races.

Ava had one runner medal at the meet, Junior High runner, Jessie Shrable. To medal in the Junior High race, a runner needed to finish in the top 20, and Jessie finished 17th in the Junior High girls race.

The next race for the Bears and Lady Bears will be September 16th at Hollister. The result from Willow Springs are as follows:

Junior Varsity Boys (48 participants):

Maddox Wade – 12th – 10:04

Zach Scrivner – 25th – 11:36

Junior Varsity Girls (27 participants):

Hailey Pattullo – 10th – 12:54

Autumn Baldwin – 16th – 14:07

Hannah Evans – 24th – 16:43

Rebekah Evans – 25th – 16:49



Junior High Boys (99 participants):

Kelton Wiedmeier – 23rd – 10:52

Isaac Smith – 27th – 11:03

Reid Barnum – 85th – 14:56

Connor Forrest – 88th – 15:10

Junior High Girls (76 participants):

Jessie Shrable – 17th – 12:06 (Medal)

Karissa Williams – 64th – 16:22