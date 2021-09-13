Overcast Wins Statewide Award

Christy Overcast was awarded the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys Outstanding Support Staff Award for 2021. This is an award given to one secretary/office manager/assistant in the state of Missouri employed in a prosecutor office. A person has to be nominated by the local prosecutor and a board comprised of prosecutors from throughout the state selects the nominee they believe most worthy of the award for that year. The award was presented at the President’s award ceremony at the annual meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Video of the award presentation will be posted on the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page in the coming days. While at the three-day conference last week, staff, advocates and prosecutors who serve all over the state met, discussed the latest updates and continued collaboration to keep serving communities.

Overcast has worked in the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s office since February 2002. She is a 2006 graduate of Drury University with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. She said working at the prosecuting attorney’s office allowed her to go back to college and finish her degree.

The most rewarding part of her job is seeing victims get justice when there is a terrible case. She says that the prosecuting attorney’s team work well together.

Overcast has worked under three different prosecuting attorneys. She loves her job. She enjoys the atmosphere of working in the prosecuting attorney’s office and enjoys what she does.

Before starting work for the prosecuting attorney’s office, she was working for the Department of Corrections and driving from Squires to Fordland everyday. She saw an ad in the newspaper for an opening in the prosecuting attorney’s office and applied.

When she began working there, she worked with child support. Her job then moved to handling bad checks, restitutions, misdemeanors, and taxes. She was one of two people doing the work at that time. In 2011, the two spots became one and she has continued to do the job that previously was done by two people.

“I am humbled by this honor,” she said. “I am thankful (Prosecuting Attorney) Chris Wade feels this way,” Overcast said. “He wrote a two-page nomination for this honor. We make a good team.”