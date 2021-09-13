Ava Cross-Country adds to medal count
Melissa Dalton
XC Coach
The Ava Bears and Lady Bears competed in the Fellows Lake 5000 Strafford XC Invitational this past Saturday, September 4th.
Ava had 6 athletes compete in the High School races. For the Bears, Maddox Wade and Zach Scrivner competed in the Junior Varsity race, which was a 5K (3.1 mile) race. 50 runners competed in that race, and to medal, a runner needed to place in the top 15.
Maddox Wade medaled, finishing in 12th, with a time of 22:28. There was only one High School girls race offered to compete in, so all four of the Lady Bears completed in that race. It was also a 5K (3.1 mile) race. The girls race had 82 competitors.
The results from Saturday are as follows:
JV Boys:
Maddox Wade–12th–22:28 (Medal)
Zachary Scrivner–24th–25:02
HS Girls:
Alexis Emrick–26th–27:23
Hailey Pattullo–47th–29:38
Rebekah Evans–77th–35:50
Hannah Evans–80th–39:35