Jerry Arnold Miller II, 36 years, 0 months, 9 days old, passed away on September 5, 2021 at his home in Ava.

Jerry was born August 26, 1985 in Springfield, Missouri to Terry Arnold and Sherry ( Cline ) Miller.

He attended Ava High School.

On November 19, 2004 Jerry was blessed with a daughter, Autum Miller, with Miya Frye.

In July of 2005 Jerry met Megan and they began their life together. On August 28, 2017 Jerry and Megan Denney were united in marriage in Tipton, Missouri, and they were blessed with four children.

He enjoyed riding his Harley and doing mechanic work. Jerry also loved being outdoors and playing jokes on people. He loved his children, nieces,and nephews very much Jerry was a loving brother and a compassionate friend to many.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry and Glenda Miller, and Darrell and Janet Cline.

He is survived by his wife, Megan; his children, Autum, Jayden, Benjamin, Adrian, and Chase; his parents, Terry & Sherry Miller; his sisters, Jasmine Walker and husband Robert, Katy Miller; his brother Ryan Miller; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews.

Funeral services for Jerry will be Saturday, September 11 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Chapel in Ava, Missouri. Visitation will be Friday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Sweden Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Josh Strong, . Love offerings may be made to the family for his children. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.