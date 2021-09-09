Dorothy Cleghorn

Dorothy June Cleghorn, 90 years, 6 months, 11 days old, passed to Heaven on September 4, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

Dorothy was born February 23, 1931 in Almira, Arkansas to Frederick and Martha W. (Hoyer) Hoskyn, where her mother was a one room school teacher. Later her father was a rice farmer and a founder of Riceland Foods in Stuttguart, AR. He was well known for his soil, water and crop rotation. Their farm was next to an agricultural experiment station and he helped design a combine to combine rice for the first time anywhere in the world. Dorothy loved to ride and drive tractors from a very early age. She rode a motorcycle to school and held several swimming and diving records on the swim team.

In 1949 Dorothy and Donald E. Cleghorn were united in marriage in Stuttguart, Arkansas. In 1950 they moved to Lorain, Ohio where they were blessed with three children. She was co-owner and operator with her husband of Rainbow Hatcheries headquartered at Loudonville, Ohio, specializing in raising and transporting Rainbow Trout for many years.

Dorothy was a Christian and a member of a non-denominational Sabbatarian Home Church. She prayed diligently for truck drivers, policemen, EMTs, and people affected by natural disasters and everyone she knew that had a need. She loved making clothing for orphanages and crocheted scarves and knitted hats for homeless shelters and did volunteer work at a Crisis Center, still driving at 90.

Dorothy also loved flowers and red was her favorite color. She enjoyed walking with her dog, Twinkles, on the rock pathways she had made. She adored her family and they did her. Everyone that knew Dorothy loved her dearly.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald in 1997, one sister, Reah Bracewell, and three grandsons, Reuben, Noah and Silas.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Dale & Elinor Cleghorn of Drury, MO, Duane & Chrislei Cleghorn, missionaries to Indonesia, of Carthage, TN; and Dawn & David Duncan of Massillon, OH. Grandchildren: Heather Workman, Amber Kane, Melody Melton, Dorothy Pappas, Donald Cleghorn, Daniel Cleghorn, Hannah Cleghorn, Jonathan Cleghorn, Timothy Cleghorn, Benjamin Cleghorn, Jedidiah Cleghorn, Mollee Cleghorn, Joy Cler, Faith Cleghorn, Sharon Cleghorn, David Duncan, Drew Duncan, and many great and great great grandchildren, one sister, Shirley McCracken and husband, Tom of Lenore City, TN.

Graveside services for Dorothy will be Friday, September 10, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at the Cleghorn Beulah Land Family Cemetery, Drury, MO. Directing the service will be William J. Osborn. Arrangements are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.