Tamara “Tammy” Hinrichs

Tamara Lenae Hinrichs (Shelton) departed life on the morning of 26 August 2021 at the age of 60 years.

Tammy married Danny Kay Hinrichs in June 1980. Their marriage gave Tammy the thing she was most proud of in life — her children. Tammy adored being a mother, and was devoted to her children – Dustin and Amanda Hinrichs, Kayla Hinrichs and Nicholas Sorenson, and James and Jordan Hinrichs. Tammy’s capacity to love extended well beyond her biological children. Over the years, she always made room in her mama bear arms for anyone’s children that needed a little more protection and care. Her children have many fond memories of family and friends staying at their mother’s home.

Socializing and hobbies were very important parts of Tammy’s life. Once her children were grown, she fully embraced her curiosity, craftiness, and gift of gab. For years she was the friendly face that greeted the community at Missouri Ozark Community Health. Even after she was too sick to work, she would bring treats to her former coworkers, and pick up the latest gossip, a favored pastime. When she was not with family, you may have found her visiting friends, going to church, attending bingo, or being crafty. Many will remember her for her creativity — crochet, Halloween costumes, homemade candies, papier maché, gardening, — she did it all.

She found so much joy in spending time with her sisters and nieces crisscrossing the Ozarks in search of the fanciest tea houses, most beautiful gardens, and best garage sales. Tammy was always up to try something new, and rarely passed on a good shopping deal! She was able to fulfill her dream of seeing the world and traveled to Italy, Scotland, Canada, and many other places. Coming back home from vacations to her grandson, Braxton Hinrichs, may have been her favorite trip. If she loved motherhood, she loved grandmotherhood even more. One of her greatest sources of sadness was that cancer was robbing her of the privilege of watching her grandbabies grow up. When you see her grandbabies in the future, always consider it a good time to tell them about her and how much she loves them.

When Tammy was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2018, she faced the reality with strength and tenacity. Living with cancer became the worst job she never wanted. We watched Tammy, while getting chemo herself, encouraging others. She shared her experiences and lessons learned with other patients, and developed meaningful relationships with her doctor and nurses. What grace.

Tammy was loved by so many and will be forever missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Hazel (Rippee) Shelton and her eldest sister. She is survived by a large family of loved ones that includes her spouse, 3 children, 1 grandson and one-on-the-way, ten siblings, and countless nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends.

Graveside Services for Tammy will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Whites Creek Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. She will lie-in-state for the public on Monday, August 30th at noon at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Whites Creek Cemetery and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, (www.lls.org). Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.