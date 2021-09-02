Koye Dean Shaw passed peacefully at his home in Independence, MO on August 27, 2021. Koye was born in Wright County, MO April 11, 1946. It was a small country church near Mansfield, MO where he met the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Diana Shaw. Together, Koye and Diana raised two loving daughters, Gayle and Michele, who blessed their lives with two sons-in-law, Pete and Jake (respectively), eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two more on the way, and a large extended family of loved ones and friends. Koye’s family was his pride and joy.

Koye will be remembered as a man of strength, courage, and honor. A deeply humble man, many who knew him may not have known Koye was a decorated U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served his country as a Sergeant, Specialist E-5 in Vietnam. Koye was recognized with a National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, 1st Cl Gunner (M-60 MG), and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Purple Heart; Sharpshooter (Rifle). We are forever in debt for his service and sacrifice.

Koye was a member of the American Legion Tirey J. Ford Post 21, Heart of America Bluegrass and Old Time Music Club (HABOT), and his own unofficial “good old boys” breakfast club that met weekly. He loved his church family at Susquehanna Baptist Church. Koye was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time on his and Diana’s farm in Ava, Missouri with the entire family. He was a talented Bluegrass musician who could pick and grin with the best of them. Koye had a jovial (some may say ornery) sense of humor, with a special gift for lifting the spirits of those around him.

Koye was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lucille Shaw; brothers, Harold Shaw and Jimmy Shaw; and son-in-law Peter Jaynes. He is survived by his devoted wife, Diana; children Gayle Jaynes and Michele & Jake Clemons; grandchildren Graham (Laura) Jaynes, Olivia Jaynes (Chase LaFavor), Isabelle Jaynes (Cameron Watters), Dean (Brittney) Clemons, Nate Clemons, and Averi Clemons; and great-grandchildren Emmett Jaynes and Elliot Clemons. Koye is also survived by siblings, Jerial Shaw, Bill Shaw, and Judy Shaw-Karanja.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony with Military Honors will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, 10:00 am at Susquehanna Baptist Church, 17800 E. Susquehanna Ridge, Independence, MO 64056. The family requests that you carry the spirit of Koye’s love, laughter and kindness in your heart to keep his memory alive. “Some bright morning when this life is over, I’ll fly away. To that home on God’s celestial shore. I’ll fly away.”