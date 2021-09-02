Gene Maxwell Hoggard (91) died peacefully on August 27, 2021 in Pensacola, Florida. Gene was the sixth of eight children born to Hector and Altie Mae Hoggard in Hedley, Texas.

He loved life and lived it to its fullest. He had many hobbies and things he collected, like marbles, pocket watches, pocket knives, western belt buckles and musical instruments. He loved ballroom and country dancing, and he spent much of his free time dancing, teaching others, and enjoying live music. He believed that laughter was the key to a long and happy life, and he was always telling jokes and spreading smiles everywhere he went. He joined the Army Air Corp at a young age, which is where he met his wife, Shirley. They raised three daughters together – Dianna, Sheri, and Jeri. He was a veteran of WWII. He worked as a typesetter for newspapers around the country in his younger life and owned his own printing business for many years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as a 32nd degree Freemason of the Scottish Rite, and spent countless hours in community service and fundraising.

He is survived by his older sister, Mae Small (95), and his 3 daughters, Dianna, Sheri, and Jeri. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren and dozens of other people he loved like his own family.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.