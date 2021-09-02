Carolyn Wallace

Carolyn Coffey Wallace, loving wife, mother, sister, friend & talented artist, died, August 24th 2021. Born to Oliver Franklin Coffey and George Ann Ray Coffey on April 15, 1954 of Platte City Missouri. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and baby sister Margaret Louise. She is survived by her husband John R. Wallace of Ava Missouri. Carolyn and John were married for 45 years and their children include, Lydia Jean Ostmo (Daniel) of Tulsa, Kyle Jason Wallace of Ava and Andrew Oliver (Stephenie) of Marshfield, Missouri, her sister and husband, Anne & Mack Hull of Leawood, KS, other extended relatives and many friends.

Carolyn graduated from Platte City R-III High School, University of Missouri (Columbia) and earned a Master’s Degree at Southwest Baptist University. At Mizzou, she was a member of the Pom Pom squad and a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, where she made lifelong friends.

Carolyn and John began their teaching careers at Ava Mo in 1976 and during that time she created innumerable art shows, to spotlight her students, and Prom sets and environments that are often remembered. She retired after 31 years of teaching, and was later inducted into the Ava Alumni Association Hall of Fame. Carolyn was a prolific artist who created innumerable beautiful works in many mediums. She was a member of the Best of Missouri Hands, the Watercolor USA Honor Society, and her work was shown internationally.

Carolyn and served in many community leadership roles, established a charter chapter of the United Women’s Study Club. She was accepted into Chapter IH of P.E.O. where she also served in many roles, including Chapter President, Chapter Vice-President as well as holding state offices. She was a member of the Ava Methodist Church before conversion to the Catholic faith, joining St. Leo’s parish in Ava.

Carolyn loved people and loved to laugh. She was always ready to help. Carolyn was caring, kind and ornery from time to time. She leaves a massive hole in our lives. In her words, “It’s been fun!”

Memorial Mass for Carolyn was Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Ava, MO. A Memorial Visitation was Friday, August 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Officiating was Father Tom and Deacon Joe Kurtenbach. Family requests memorials may be made to Heartstrings Community Foundation, www.heartstringscf.org., Ava P.E.O. Scholarship Fund or the charity of choice. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.