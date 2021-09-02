49 year old Brian Barnes died peacefully in his sleep Aug. 22, 2021 in his parents’ home as he wished. All of his family surrounded his bed with light and love.

Brian Alvin Barnes was born April 13, 1972 to Alvin and Kandy Hennan Barnes of Ava. Brian was raised in Ava and graduated with the 1990 class of Ava High.

After graduation from high school Brian moved to Kansas City, MO. He attended college in KC then joined the U.S. Air Force where he learned his training for Air traffic control. When discharged from the Air Force he was employed with KCI Airport where he worked ‘til his illness forced him into early medical retirement.

Brian loved to hunt and fish. He was a big KC Chiefs and KC Royals fan. He loved spending time with family and friends. He had a kind and loving heart. He loved to pull jokes on people and he loved to laugh. His laugh was contagious.

Brian had two sons he was very proud of, and a beautiful little girl.

Brian was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Lorel and Mary Barnes of Ava, Art and Mary Hennan formerly of Ava, Also an aunt, Charlean Barnes Parker and an uncle Neal Barnes. Brian is survived by his children, Conor, Cooper, and Gracie, his parents Alvin and Kandy Barnes, a sister DiAnne Wycka and husband Alex, brothers Adam and Stephanie Barnes and Michael and Rachael Barnes. He adored his nieces, Madalyn Barnes, Mallory Barnes, Miley Ludwig, McKenzie Barnes, and Myrtle, and nephews Eric and Braden.

Brian donated his organs and will be cremated. A graveside service will be posted when available.

There will also be a celebration of life of Brian which will also be posted when we get his ashes returned to family.