William “Buddy” Gardner

William Floyd Garner, 67 years, 4 months, 28 days old, passed away on August 17, 2021 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Buddy was born March 19, 1954 to John and Mildred (Simpson) Garner.

On November 30, 1972 Buddy married the love of his life, Diane Graham in Ava, Missouri and to this union were blessed with two daughters, Shannon and Holly.

Buddy retired from Hutchens Industries in Mansfield, MO as a Welder for many years, but there really wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. He would take things apart just to see how they worked and then put them back together.

Buddy enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, and building things. If you needed anything built, you called Buddy. He especially loved going to coffee with the guys every morning. He was the unofficial mascot of Archie’s. He loved having get togethers at his house, grilling burgers, cooking Nakato’s, playing pitch and cornhole, and visiting with friends and family.

Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, his parents and a brother, Ronnie.

Buddy is survived by his two daughters, Shannon and Holly, four grandsons, Jacob, Jaren, Kaden, and Kemper, two great grandchildren, BriLeigh and Dayten, siblings, Connie, Terry, Joyce, Brad, Karen, and Carla, many other relatives and friends, including the Amigos!

Funeral services for Buddy will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 20th from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Three Rivers Hospice, 1902 W. 19th St., Suite E. Mtn. Grove, MO 65711. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.