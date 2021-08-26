Hunter Education Classes offered in Ava

The Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting hunter education classes in Ava. The skills sessions will be offered Sept. 11.

To be Hunter Education Certified you must complete two steps.

Step 1. Knowledge Portion. There are two options to complete the knowledge portion.

1. Self-Study Guide. Study the illustrated manual, complete all chapter review questions, and present to the instructor at the skills session. Those manuals are free and can be picked up at any time at the Ava Police Department.

2. Hunter Ed Online. You may also complete the knowledge portion by taking Hunter Ed Online at www.hunter-ed.com/missouri/ and present a copy of the completion certificate at the skills session. There is a $20 fee for the online option.

Step 2: Skills Session and Final Exam.

Register for a skills session and pass the exam

• No matter how you complete the knowledge session you MUST register for and attend a four-hour skills session. You can preregister for a skills session online at mdc.mo.gov.

Two skills sessions are being offered at the Ava First Southern Baptist Church across from the city park on September 11. The first one will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the second from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Each student will learn safe firearm handling and basic functioning of firearms in a monitored hands-on setting. You will need to be at least 11 years old to be certified

After successfully completing the skills session and passing a 35-question, multiple-choice final with a score of 80 percent or better, you will receive a temporary certificate so you can purchase a permit and hunt immediately.

Contact Conservation Agent Mark Henry at 417-543-5990 for more information.