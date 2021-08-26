Ava Students Receive Free Breakfast, Lunch

Students in the Ava School District will receive free breakfasts and lunches this school year. The school district is working with the Department of Health and Human Services to offer the program for families.

All lunch money already paidon accounts will remain in the student’s account for when the program is discontinued.

Even though the meals are free, school officials are urging parents to return the Free and Reduced Lunch form for this school year. The forms are necessary so Ava R-1 can continue to qualify and provide breakfast in the classroom and for after school Bear’s Dean along with other federal programs.