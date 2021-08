Ava PD to Participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Summer seems to always come and go so quickly. Many look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summertime. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely. This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement in Ava are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs through September 6.

In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together to take drunk drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way, according to the Ava Police Department.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes.