Ava Chamber of Commerce welcomes 5 Girls and a Chainsaw

By Michelle Strubeck

On Friday, August 20, 5 Girls and a Chainsaw became the newest member of the Ava Chamber of Commerce.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration of the occasion. Being a member of the Chamber of Commerce has numerous benefits such as networking, community involvement, marketing and advertising, and referral services just to name a few.

5 Girls and a Chainsaw has been in business for two years. Fourteen years ago, owner Billie Shea met a gentleman by the name of Terry Edgar who was trimming palm trees in Florida. Billie spent some time in Florida doing the same and when he came back to Missouri he was clearing power lines and did work on the side clearing and removing trees for friends and family. He and his wife Andrea eventually went into business for themselves. When asked about the name, Billie replied he and his family were trying to incorporate their name somehow. He jokingly suggested 5 Girls and a Chainsaw and it stuck! Judy Shields, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, said its a catchy, curious name and they have been receiving a lot of positive feedback and their clean up is impeccable.

Billie said he has a wonderful staff that are dependable, hard workers. Andrea and their two oldest daughters help out by dragging the limbs and clearing the chips and brush.

Every job is assessed for any hazards by doing a walk through of the property and approaching each job in the safest way possible. Once the assessment has been made, the work begins. Billie said the work can be tedious, especially if their is a building next door. Typically work can be completed in one day, but it is also weather dependent.

Normally there is a two to three week wait for their services, but their schedule can be shifted when necessary.

5 Girls and a Chainsaw has steady business year round, but the spring and summer months tend to be their busiest.

If you are in need of tree removal services, 5 Girls and a Chainsaw can be found on Facebook or by calling 417-683-0704.