New Faces to Greet Students

Matt Rogers is the new High School Biology and Forensics teacher. He’s taught for two years. He will also be helping out with Junior High and High School Football.

He’s excited to be teaching in Ava. He sees how the community supports the school system and how the school system supports the community. His goal is to prepare students to excel in and out of the classroom so they can be successful citizens in the future.

When asked about why he chose the Ava School District he responded, “I have always been impressed with Ava’s school system, and have several ties in the community.”

April Nash

April Nash will be another new 4th-Grade teacher. She will also be the Middle School Volleyball Assistant Coach. She graduated from Ava High School and completed her Bachelor’s from Drury University.

She started working for Ava Schools three years ago as a Kindergarten Paraprofessional. After two years, her role changed and she began working as a paraprofessional in every building from pre-school through high school. She just completed her third year at Ava as a High School Special Education Teacher.

Her family is from Alabama but she’s lived in Ava since she was 5 years old and she loves it here! She has been married to her hilarious and loving husband, Andy, for 12 years. They have two boys; Dayton, age 9, and Boston, age 7.

When asked about why he chose the Ava School District she responded, “I loved growing up in Ava and going to school here. I chose a teaching career at Ava because I hope to make a positive impact on the students and community that endures and flourishes from generation to generation. I have always known I wanted to be a teacher. I started college and then started a family so I slowed my pace on my degree. I began subbing at Ava and decided that I was certain that I wanted to be a part of the Ava School district full-time, as soon as possible, no matter the type of position. I applied and was hired as the Kindergarten Para. One semester of this position and a fire was lit inside me to finish my degree. I love coming to work at this school every single day. I love the staff, the community, and I love the students. I have been fortunate to have many opportunities in many areas within this school district. I am now looking forward to starting my fourth year in education in the fourth grade!”

Colton Skyles

Colton Skyles will be the High School Physical Education Teacher. He will also be serving as an Assistant High School Football Coach as well as Middle School Softball Coach. This will be his first year of teaching.

He graduated from Ava High School in 2017, continued his studies, and went on to play college football at Central Methodist, where he graduated in 2021 with his Education degree. He completed his student teaching this last year at Hallsville.

When asked about why he chose the Ava School District he responded, “This is home. I wanted the chance to come back and be a part of the community/school district that molded me into the person that I am.”

Chase Willis

Chase Willis will be a 7th Grade Language Arts Teacher, Assistant High School Football Coach, and Track Coach. This will be his first year of teaching.

He graduated from Missouri State in December 2021. Hunting and fishing are two of his passions. Crossfit is also something that he does daily and he enjoys competing at competitions with his friends.

Jessica Overcast

Jessica Overcast will be a 2nd Grade Teacher. She’s substituted in the Ava School District the past two years and completed her student teaching last Spring at Ava. Recently she and her family bought a house in Ava and they are very excited to plant their roots.

She’s married to Matthew Overcast who graduated from Ava and together they have five children Lyla, Josephine, Adalynn, William, and Jackson. They also have a miniature Australian Shepard named Mia and a parrot named Chicken. She enjoys spending time with her family, fishing, arts and crafts, and gardening.

She looks forward to sharing her bear pride and working hard to help provide an exciting and top-notch education for her students. She could not be more excited to be a part of the Ava Bear family and the Second Grade team.

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong is the new In-School Suspension (ISS) Teacher. He’s served as the High School Boys Assistant Basketball Coach for the past two years and will continue in that position this year. He has over 30 years of teaching experience.

When asked why he chose the Ava School District he responded, “I have heard great things about the Ava School District, students, and staff, and I am looking forward to the school year.”

Patti Chamberlain

Patti Chamberlain is the Administrative Assistant for Central Office. When asked about why she chose the Ava School District, “I am excited to be returning to Ava and being a member of the wonderful Bear Family. I have always lived in Ava but worked as an Office Manager for the last 15 years in Seymour. Greg and I have been married for almost 37 years (we started dating my sophomore year at Ava High School). I feel truly blessed to be a small part of the Ava Schools. I now walk the same hallway I did as a child, with my grandchild. It feels like coming home.”