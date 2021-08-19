Mrs. Ingrid Renate (Ryan) Rees found relief and peace from this life’s struggles at 9:31 am on August 13, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri.

Ingrid was born September 9, 1959 in South Gate, California and grew up in Long Beach, CA. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Brian Rees of Ava, MO, along with sons Seamus Rees of Millersburg, MO and Sean Rees of Branson, MO, their wives and five wonderful grandchildren, all of whom brought her the greatest joy.

Ingrid is also survived by her loving mother, Christel Ryan of Long Beach, CA, sisters Kellie Gillespie, Emma Course, Lorelei Lachman, and brother Forrest Ryan, all of Southern California. Ingred Rees’ life was filled with grace, laughter, and strength. Her grandchildren have been her greatest passion, every one of whom she knows well.

Ingrid exemplified the admonition, “Preach Christ daily- and- if you have to, Speak!” She seldom spoke, but definitely preached Christ daily.

Various memorial gatherings in memory of Ingrid Rees are expected by family and friends in the coming weeks in locations from coast to coast where she and her husband shared a life together and had many adventures.

A monument to Ingrid will be placed in the Rees Family Plot, Columbia Cemetery, Columbia, Missouri within the next 3 months.

Donations may be freely given in memory of Ingrid Renate Rees to VITAE Society, Jefferson City, MO and/or to your local, pro-life Crisis Pregnancy Center.

Ingrid Rees is the “Pearl of great price” and the best partner a man ever had!