Friedrich “Fred” Kalhoefer

Friedrich Wilhelm Kalhoefer, 83 years, 11 months, 24 days old, passed away on August 10, 2021 at The James River Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Care Center in Springfield, MO with his sons by his side.

Fred was born August 16, 1937 in Wittlich, Germany to Alfred and Josefine (Simonis) Kalhöfer.

Fred was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served during the Vietnam War from 1957 to 1961. He served his military time in Louisiana and Texas. He received his B.S. Degree in Animal Science from California State Polytechnic University. Fred moved to Douglas County, MO in 1977. Fred was a Dairy Farmer for many years. His passion was taking care of his animals. He also loved the opportunity to teach foreign language at Ava High School. Fred was a Christian and enjoyed attending churches in the community.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Fred is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Eric & Claudia Kalhoefer of Springfield and Douglas County, MO and Craig & Tarri Kalhoefer of Odessa, FL, seven grandchildren, Erica, Claire, Ava, Kyle, Noah, Agatha, and Alice, his sister, Hildegard Lagerquist of Santa Barbara, CA, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Fred will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Oak Forest Cemetery, Norwood, MO on C Hwy with full military honors by the Ava American Legion Post 112 and U.S. Air Force. Visitation will be Saturday prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Brother Danny Douglas will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Ava High School FFA Program. Services will be conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.