Ava VFW Post 5993 hosted a flag retirement ceremony near the gazebo Saturday at the gazebo on the square. It was part of a day long of events sponsored by G.L Adrain Owen Post as part of its Community Service Day. A VFW Veterans Service Officer was on hand earlier in the day to process claims and answer questions. The Post also collected “Back to School” school supplies and canned food donations for those in need; those items will be for future distribution.