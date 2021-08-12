Tony Stillings

Tony Dale Stillings, 77 years, 9 months, 28 days old, passed peacefully to Heaven on August 6, 2021 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Tony was born October 8, 1943 in Douglas County, MO to Aaron Ledford “Ted” and Nora (Maggard) Stillings.

Tony was a 1962 Ava High School graduate. He was retired from working 30 years with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

On March 11, 1966 Tony and Linda Posey were united in marriage at Linda’s parents home and to this union they were blessed with two sons, Tim and Bryan.

Tony was a Christian and attended the Walnut Grove General Baptist Church. He and Linda were always active in the area, especially every fall when they invited the entire community for their fall molasses making event.

It was always a special time. He also enjoyed his Farmall Tractors.

Tony had a kind heart and was ready to help anyone in need. His kids, grand and great grandkids were his life!

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Norma Lea and Wilma.

Tony is survived by his wife, Linda of the home, their two sons and their spouses, Tim & Laura Stillings and Bryan & Renee Stillings, grandchildren, Austin, Ashtin, Aaron & Serenity, Caleb & Shae, Weston & Regan, Emily and her fiancé, Aaron, two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Blair, his brother, Terry Stillings, nieces, nephews, special sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Raymond and Dorothy Fouard, Janice Posey, Jeanne Camden, extended family, wonderful friends and neighbors.

Graveside services for Tony will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Pastor David Evans and Pastor Robert Roberts. Memorials may be made to Walnut Grove General Baptist Church. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.