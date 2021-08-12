Robin Diane Navratil, 57 years, 11 months and 12 days old, passed away on August 3, 2021 at Cox South in Springfield, Missouri.

Robin was born August 21, 1963 in Red Oak, Iowa to Harry Lee Bingham and Phyllis (Rist) Smith.

Robin enjoyed riding horses, fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Bingham.

Robin is survived by her mother, Phyllis, daughter, Crystal Prock, son, Damon Riley, two grandchildren, Cody and Aaron Prock, brother, Leon Bingham and spouse, Linda Woods, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Robin will be Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel in Ava, Missouri. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Letsinger. Burial will be in the Frye Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc., Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.