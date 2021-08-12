New Faculty at Ava R-1 Schools

When classes start Monday, Aug. 23, several new teachers will greet Ava R-1 students.

Damon Seiger

Damon Seiger will be Activities and Athletic Director. He’s entering his 19th year in education and his 3rd year at the Ava School District. He also serves as the High School Boys Head Coach and the High School Girls Head Track Coach.

When asked about why he chose the Ava School District he responded, “Ava is a great place to work with great students, colleagues, and a very supportive community.”

He shares 5 beautiful children with his wife, Brooke- Skylar (21) Spensar (14), Brock (9), Parker (9), and Suttyn (1). When not at work, he enjoys spending time with family and attending their extracurricular events.

Ginessa McFarlin

Ginessa McFarlin will be a High School Special Education Teacher. She’s worked the past 5 years at Ava serving as a substitute teacher for one year and a paraprofessional for four years.

When asked about teaching in the Ava School District she says, “I am so excited about this new chapter in my life. I look forward to making a difference in the lives of others!”

She has a wonderful husband, Cody, and an amazing baby girl, Indie. They are her whole world. She loves to be outdoors, lying on her hammock, reading a good book.

MiKaela Bristol

MiKaela Bristol has been hired as a Second Grade Teacher. She will also be the Assistant Coach for the Ava High School Cheer and Dance Teams.

She graduated from Missouri State University in 2020. This summer, she got engaged to her fiancé, Melvin. She has a German Shepherd named Chief. When she’s not teaching or coaching, she enjoys spending her time with her family, reading a good book, or catching up with friends.

When asked why she chose the Ava School District she says, “I have attended Ava schools since preschool, so being able to teach in the same district is so exciting. There was a time in college where I was really confused about what I really wanted to do after graduation. Nothing felt “right” except I was spending all day, every day volunteering in the elementary because I loved working with the students, staff, and administration. All signs (and a handful of staff members) kept pushing me in the direction of teaching and I am so excited to officially start my teaching career at Ava Elementary. I truly feel this is where I am meant to be and I can’t wait to grow and learn alongside my first group of kids!”

Jennifer Page

Jennifer Page will be the Elementary Music Teacher. She will also be sponsoring the Ozarks String Project. She graduated with Honors from Evangel University and this will be her first year of teaching.

When asked why she chose the Ava School District she says, “ I graduated from Ava in 2016 and I wanted to be able to come back home and serve my community with the gifts and talents that I have been blessed with.” She’s excited and honored to be back as an Ava Bear and she can’t wait to serve our Elementary family.

Cindy Hailey

Cindy Hailey will be one of the High School Special Education teachers. She has taught for 14 years.

She’s lived in Ava for 35 years, where she raised all 3 of her daughters. Whenever she can, she travels to St. Charles to visit the “loves of her life” her grandchildren, Rowen and Aiden. She has two dogs, and three cats, two of which are feral kittens. In her spare time, she enjoys making nature trails in the woods with her daughters and boyfriend of seven years, Randy.

When asked about why she chose the Ava School District she responded, “I graduated from Sparta High School. and have always loved the feeling and atmosphere of a small school. I’m looking forward to many years of teaching at Ava High School.”

Sabrina Smith has been hired as the Middle School Math Interventionist. She completed her student teaching in the Fall of 2020 at Ava. and graduated from Missouri State University last December.

She got married this summer and she and her husband moved to Ava. They love going for walks, watching TV,, playing board/card games, and spending time with their 4 dogs.

When asked about why she chose the Ava School District she responded, “I fell in love with the town, the district, and school when I did my student teaching at Ava. I knew I wanted to be a part of what Ava is doing. I can’t wait to get to know the town, students, and people even more than before.”