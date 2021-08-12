Diane Eastland, 60 years , 6 months, 8 days old, passed away on August 4, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Diane was born January 24, 1961 in Frankfurt, Germany to George Whitfield Ellis and Annemarie (Kaiser) Ellis.

Diane was currently working for Greene County as a Microfilm Operator. She enjoyed her work there and made many friends. She had worked there for seven years.

On May 23, 1987 Diane and Randy Eastland were united in marriage in Rogersville, Missouri. Together they have five children.

She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, cross-stitching, riding motorcycles and camping. Diane was very loving and giving and never complained. She loved her family deeply and especially her husband, Randy, the love of her life.

Diane was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband, Randy, her mother, Annemarie Barclay, five children, Jason Eastland, Justin Eastland, Jenifer Eastland, James Eastland, and Jarrod Eastland, nine grandchildren, five siblings, all of Randy’s family, other relatives and friends.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.