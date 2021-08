A one-vehicle accident in Douglas County caused serious injuries early Sunday morning.

According to crash reports, Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 29-year-old Jessica Eddings of Branson was traveling westbound on Highway 76, 9 miles southwest of Willow Springs when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Eddings was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.