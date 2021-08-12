Ava Art Guild to Meet Aug. 14th

The Ava Art Guild will be holding its monthly workshop on August 14, workshops are held the second Saturday of each month March through December. This month’s workshop will be led by Elizabeth Brown, she will use the matting tool owned by the Guild to teach how to mat paintings, drawings, watercolors and more to get a professional look in framing.

Social time including a light lunch starts at 1 p.m., business meeting at 1:30 and workshop at 2 p.m.. Everyone is welcome and all supplies are provided.

The Art Guild is an all volunteer organization that holds two art shows a year, a quilt show and monthly workshops that teaches a different type of art each month March through December. Membership is $10 a year for adults $5 a year for under 18 family membership is also available. You do not have to be a member to attend workshops or enter art in the shows.